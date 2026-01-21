BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
OLIGARCHY AND KRITOCRACY | 1-21-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
5 views • 1 day ago

Show #2583


Show Notes:


Matthew 18:6 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew%2018%3A6&version=KJV

Kitco: https://www.kitco.com/price/precious-metals

LAN Prayer Against Davos: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/prayers-against-davos-2026-spirit-of-hermes-dialogue/

Saving God's Children Giveaway: https://savinggodschildren.com/giveaway/

Matthew 28:20 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew%2028%3A20&version=KJV

2 Peter 3:7 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20peter%203%3A7&version=KJV

100,000 illegals have taken self deportation bonuses: https://archive.is/d7l8y

'Democracy': https://www.definitions.net/definition/democracy

'Republic': https://www.definitions.net/definition/republic

'Oligarchy': https://www.definitions.net/definition/oligarchy

'Kritocracy/Kritarchy': https://www.definitions.net/definition/KRITARCHY

'Originalist': https://www.definitions.net/definition/originalist

Stone V. Graham: https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/449/39/

Welcome to Krytocracy: https://www.dailysignal.com/2025/03/21/welcome-krytocracy-borderline/

Marbury V, Madison: https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/marbury-v-madison

Michael Peroutka - Courts Cannot Make Law: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFCN2Y6kJWE

Obama is a traitor: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1322274412914186


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

