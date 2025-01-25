Trump Brings Action and Hope to NC, CA

January 25, 2025 - Help has finally arrived to NC—and FEMA’s failures are on full display. So are the bumbling idiocies of California's Governor and Los Angeles Mayor. Trump vanquished his foes, is rescuing the oppressed, and it's glorious to behold!





Thanks for watching and Praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.



