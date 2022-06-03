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False philanthropists Gates, Fauci profit from WHO-sponsored medical tyranny: UN insider
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10 views • June 03, 2022
LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale sat down in an exclusive interview with Austin Ruse, founder and president of C-Fam, a pro-life human rights watchdog group, to discuss the agenda of medical tyranny being pushed at the United Nations. Ruse provides his insights on how the WHO has upped its war against the unborn, why Gates, Fauci, and others promote their ideas as good for the world, and why there’s no better time than now to be a Catholic.
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