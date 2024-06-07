BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Asleep Church: Rise of the Fourth Beast System - Soul Trap
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 11 months ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt:  https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect:  Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Church is Asleep of the Ai Fake Trinity – Knowledge will increase, As the Days of Noah DNA Corruption, One Mind with the Ten Kings..   It’s in Daniel 2, last Beast System

41 And whereas thou sawest the feet and toes, part of potters' clay, and part of iron, the kingdom shall be divided; but there shall be in it of the strength of the iron, forasmuch as thou sawest the iron mixed with miry clay.

42 And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong, and partly broken.43 And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.

Christian News Organization Dismisses the Ai Fake Trinity Risk https://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/2023/october/artificial-intelligence-robots-soul-formation.html

Some Notes we cover in the VCAST from the Article: 

“Considering artificial intelligence as a “power and principality,” he says, allows us to better see both its opportunities and its dangers, the ways it might shape our everyday experiences.”  “Considering artificial intelligence as a “power and principality,” he says, allows us to better see both its opportunities and its dangers, the ways it might shape our everyday experiences.” Perhaps it’s helpful to think of our chatbot companions not as discrete entities but as a collective force to be reckoned with. “We’re not fighting flesh and blood; we’re fighting spiritual powers and principalities,” Huizinga argues.  “The fact that people are scared that the things that we create in our image would rise up and rebel against us, to me, is an incredible apologetic for the truth of the Bible,” he says. “Where did we get that idea if it weren’t baked into the cosmos?”

Church is asleep with the Beast System

We talk Luciferase, 5G fake holy ghost, transhumanism, nano tech, ai little all knowing god, Quantum Computers speaking to other dimensions that runs ai and  Daniel 2 of the fourth beast system.

Article Misses the Nano Tech, 5G fake Holy Ghost, Quantum Computers Talking to Other Dimension.

After scientifically observing what they called “vaccines” under the microscope, La Quinta Columna concludes humans have been injected with what they are calling a “liquid interface” of a massive implantation of the humans species by another species, which they suggest are demons. They have compared an implant inside a person who has experienced the “alien abduction” phenomenon and the COVID injection contents, and found the components to be the same.  They advise the aim is to have control over the human head and central nervous system, because it leads to, and I quote, “demonic possession.” They say 5G is essential to this control of humans through this demonic technological control.     Source:  Zee Media  

Keywords
iron mixed with clayfourth beast systemofgod tshirtai anti-christ systemoptogenetics risknanotech manipulationsave souls newssjwellfire supportsjwellfire partnerschristian news ai riskfake trinity aidaniel 2 prophecylast beast systemdna corruption days of noahai spiritual powerschatbot collective forceai dangers and opportunities5g fake holy ghosttranshumanism threatluciferase technologyquantum computers dimensionsdemonic technological controlla quinta columna vaccine findingsalien abduction implants5g and demonic possession
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy