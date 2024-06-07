Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Church is Asleep of the Ai Fake Trinity – Knowledge will increase, As the Days of Noah DNA Corruption, One Mind with the Ten Kings.. It’s in Daniel 2, last Beast System

41 And whereas thou sawest the feet and toes, part of potters' clay, and part of iron, the kingdom shall be divided; but there shall be in it of the strength of the iron, forasmuch as thou sawest the iron mixed with miry clay.

42 And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong, and partly broken.43 And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.

Christian News Organization Dismisses the Ai Fake Trinity Risk https://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/2023/october/artificial-intelligence-robots-soul-formation.html

Some Notes we cover in the VCAST from the Article:

“Considering artificial intelligence as a “power and principality,” he says, allows us to better see both its opportunities and its dangers, the ways it might shape our everyday experiences.” “Considering artificial intelligence as a “power and principality,” he says, allows us to better see both its opportunities and its dangers, the ways it might shape our everyday experiences.” Perhaps it’s helpful to think of our chatbot companions not as discrete entities but as a collective force to be reckoned with. “We’re not fighting flesh and blood; we’re fighting spiritual powers and principalities,” Huizinga argues. “The fact that people are scared that the things that we create in our image would rise up and rebel against us, to me, is an incredible apologetic for the truth of the Bible,” he says. “Where did we get that idea if it weren’t baked into the cosmos?”

Church is asleep with the Beast System

We talk Luciferase, 5G fake holy ghost, transhumanism, nano tech, ai little all knowing god, Quantum Computers speaking to other dimensions that runs ai and Daniel 2 of the fourth beast system.

Article Misses the Nano Tech, 5G fake Holy Ghost, Quantum Computers Talking to Other Dimension.

After scientifically observing what they called “vaccines” under the microscope, La Quinta Columna concludes humans have been injected with what they are calling a “liquid interface” of a massive implantation of the humans species by another species, which they suggest are demons. They have compared an implant inside a person who has experienced the “alien abduction” phenomenon and the COVID injection contents, and found the components to be the same. They advise the aim is to have control over the human head and central nervous system, because it leads to, and I quote, “demonic possession.” They say 5G is essential to this control of humans through this demonic technological control. Source: Zee Media