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'Who are you to say this' - Zakharova Blasts Poland's Minister of Culture 'Who Gave you the right' - RT English 040622
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391 views • April 07, 2022
Russian FM spokesperson Maria Zakharova questions the Polish Minister of Culture's authority to call for canceling Russian culture, says he won't 'have enough time in a billion years' to study it.
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