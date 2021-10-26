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DR. MCCULLOUGH "HOW CAN WE BE GIVING PEOPLE SOMETHING THAT IS LETHAL..."?
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545 views • October 26, 2021
Victurus Libertas

VLTV


If anyone has an employer who is ILLEGALLY mandating these EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPY SHOTS, please contact me. I have been working with Dr. Peter McCullough, and we have created a document that you can get your PCP to sign that will give you BOTH religious and medical exemptions to this mandate. It also puts your employer on NOTICE that what they are doing is illegal and if there is harm to any other employees it constitutes Malfeasance. Email: [email protected]

Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, & epidemiologist. He manages common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral COVID-19 infection and the injuries developing after the mRNA vaccine, in Dallas TX. Since the onset of the pandemic, he has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine.

He has 51 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in The Hill, America Out Loud, and on FOX NEWS Channel. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021, in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. He has had 20 months of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.

Follow him on his weekly show on America Out Loud Talk Radio - The McCullough Report

Follow VLTV on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/VicturusLibertas and other various social medias

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childrenfdacdcvaccinednanihdeathsvaerslethalvltvvicturus libertasinjectionside effectapprovedcovid-19mrnaspike protein
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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