Irish MEP Clare Daly - NATO being in 'Terminal Decline', Europeans Pretending to Care about 'Democracy' and International Law, and the US Waging Illegal Wars

Irish MEP Clare Daly speaking on NATO being in terminal decline, Europeans pretending to care about democracy and international law, and the US waging illegal wars.
Your support for Israel shows you never cared about democracy. It's about handouts to arms companies and the might of the US.
