Who is THE RIDER on the WHITE HORSE in Revelation 6 - is it Satan, the Church or Yeshua #whitehorse

Many interpretations on the rider of the white horse - Jesus, the Church, Satan, the Pope etc but who is the most likely person. Based on Revelation 6:1-2.

And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see. And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.



WHITE HORSE: AND HE THAT SAT ON HIM HAD A BOW - This is a pivotal passage to understand the timeline in Revelation. 9 Reasons that the rider on the white horse is the Word of God, manifested in Yeshua, the Messiah. He was released from the foundation of the world (Gen. 3:14-15) revealed through Israel (1 Chr. 17:21; Isa. 49:6):

1. Yeshua comes from Heaven to destroy God’s enemies riding a white horse (Rev. 19:11).

2. The Saints come on the white horses with Yeshua (Rev. 19:14).

3. White ALWAYS refers to being holy, just or clean in the scripture (Eccl. 9:8; Dan. 7:9; Mark 9:2-3).

4. ONLY the righteous receive/have “stephanos” (crown) (1 Pet. 5:4; 1 Cor. 9:25; Rev. 4:10; Matt. 27:29, Sept. Zech. 6:11).

5. The bow is referring to Israel, which He holds (Gen. 49:24; Hos. 1:5). Israel exists because of Yeshua – to make Him known.

6. Before God brings destruction, He ALWAYS makes a way of protection like He did for Noah (Gen. 6:13-14) and Lot (Gen. 19:15-17; 24, 28). SIMILARLY, Yeshua is the tangible plan of God to free them from His wrath (John 3:36; Luke 2:14-15).

7. The rider came out with no crown but a crown was given to Him. SIMILARLY, Yeshua was released from the foundation of the world but only received complete authority (crown) in Heaven and Earth after His resurrection (PhiI 2:6; Isa. 9:6-7; Matt. 28:18; Rev. 5:6).

8. The rider goes forth conquering and to conquer. SIMILARLY, Yeshua came to conquer and establish His Kingdom on earth (Isa. 9:6-7; Dan. 7:18), then He overcame the world (John 16:33) and will conquer it to reign for 1000 years (Rev. 19:11-21; Rev. 20:5-6).

9. The 4th Seal has been in existence since the time of Abraham and before as a 1/4th of the world, at any point, have been killed with famine, beasts, disease (AIDS, Cancer, Black Deaths, Plague, etc.), sword (Abortions, Wars etc.). Therefore, the seals were released prior to this e.g. the 2nd Seal - Peace has been taken away since the fall of Adam, e.g. Cain killed Abel (Gen. 4:8) instigated by Satan (1 John 3:12).



To Summarize: The rider is the Messiah, the Word of God (Rev. 19:11-13). Yeshua first comes as a sacrifice ~30AD (Lamb), then received all authority in Heaven and Earth (Matt. 28:18; Phil. 2:6-11). Just like a crown was given to Him as He didn't ride out with a crown on. He is specifically given a victory crown that belongs to the righteous who overcome (Stephanus- Jam. 1:12; 1 Pet. 5:4; Rev. 4:10). In the future Rev. 19, He is coming to reign over the earth as the King (future). This is the next fulfilment of Prophecy. When He comes, it will be with many crowns (Diadems) - indicating He is the King of Kings; as opposed to Satan who has 7 Diadems (Rev. 12:3). Both times He is riding a white horse. When He comes back, He comes to execute judgement - the Sword. When He came as the lamb, He came to reconcile mankind to God, thus joining the believing Gentiles into the common wealth of Israel (Eph. 2:12). The bow is referring to Israel, which He holds (Gen. 49:24; Hos. 1:5). Israel exists because of Yeshua – to make Him known. He is the Redemptive plan of God from the Foundation of the world (Gen. 3:14-15; Rev. 12:1-5,11).



Net, Yeshua is the Messiah, who went forth conquering and to conquer (Rev. 6:2) to establish His Kingdom on earth (Is. 9:6-7; Dan. 7:18). At the end, He comes to destroy the Beast (Rev. 19:19-21) and reign on the earth (Rev. 20:4-6).



