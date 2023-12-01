Create New Account
Yemen Things - Like When you Don't Have a Cigarette Lighter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Just Yemen things...

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the largest shipping line in the world, has decided not to transport goods through the Suez Canal due to threats from Yemen.

🔶️ In the long run, this problem increases the costs of the Israeli regime’s partner companies to a great extent and increases the economic pressure on Israel. A problem that seems to continue at least until the end of the Gaza war. 🇮🇱

https://english.iswnews.com/32195/the-worlds-first-major-shipping-line-stopped-shipping-in-the-red-sea/

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

