Yemen Things - Like When you Don't Have a Cigarette Lighter

Just Yemen things...
Adding:
The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the largest shipping line in the world, has decided not to transport goods through the Suez Canal due to threats from Yemen.
🔶️ In the long run, this problem increases the costs of the Israeli regime’s partner companies to a great extent and increases the economic pressure on Israel. A problem that seems to continue at least until the end of the Gaza war. 🇮🇱
https://english.iswnews.com/32195/the-worlds-first-major-shipping-line-stopped-shipping-in-the-red-sea/
