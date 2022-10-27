No One Said That Taking Out a 6000 Year Old Death Cult Would Be Easy, But We’re Here to Do It Anyway

I am not the author, I don't even have a camera, but I have the will and time to search and research, analyze and share according to my best intentions
I am just trying to share everything that I consider important for people and all mankind in these dark times of striving for chaos, violence, crime and destruction
p.s. have you ever wondered who invented "copyright" and why ...?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.