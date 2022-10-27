No One Said That Taking Out a 6000 Year Old Death Cult Would Be Easy, But We’re Here to Do It Anyway

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I am not the author, I don't even have a camera, but I have the will and time to search and research, analyze and share according to my best intentions
I am just trying to share everything that I consider important for people and all mankind in these dark times of striving for chaos, violence, crime and destruction
p.s. have you ever wondered who invented "copyright" and why ...?