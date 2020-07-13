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It's A Total Lie - Tommy's Speech At The Danish Parliament
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18 views • July 13, 2020
Tommy Robinson won the Sappho award in Denmark. This is a video of his acceptance speech at the Danish Parliament hosted by the Free-Press Society. Tommy goes on to show the duplicity and schemes of mainstream media. Tommy also exposes the agenda of silicon valley, their grip on social media and their censorious inclinations, aided and abetted by powerful politicians in the UK.
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