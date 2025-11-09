Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, while in US played basketball - 🤡photo op, like just a normal guy now, not a head chopper? - sanctions lifted

Clown world. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is on a visit to the United States, played basketball with the head of the US Central Command Brad Cooper and the commander of the international anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq Kevin Lambert.

First visit by a Syrian president in US since it's independence in 1946.

Adding:

The UN Security Council lifted sanctions on Al-Jewlani, on Nov 6th.

The US lifted sanctions on Syria.

He is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on November 10. Al-Sharaa is expected to seek funds from the US to rebuild Syria. His visit followed his removal from the US terrorism blacklist.

U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said earlier this month that al-Sharaa was expected to sign an agreement to join the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (ISIS). Diplomatic sources told AFP that Washington also plans to establish a military coordination base near Damascus to oversee humanitarian operations and monitor regional developments.

More info here about this visit:

https://npasyria.com/en/131926/

