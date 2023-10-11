JD Farag Prophecy Update 20231008 When Conspiracy Theories Become Spoiler Alerts

JD Farag
Prophecy Update 2023-10-08
October 8, 2023
Pastor JD explains why so-called “conspiracy theories” are actually “spoiler alerts”, warning that the evil plot of how it ends is about to be revealed.
Links and Transcript available at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyttMnRudjg1P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
