Timelines & Projects Accelerating - Dial in the Fundamentals of Health and Sovereignty

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I've found that in order to avoid burnout, the most sustainable path to health and sovereignty for me is to focus on the fundamentals: nutrition, hydration, movement, sunshine, and power.
These last couple of weeks have had massive opportunity and energy moving!
I have had the opportunity to take part in a number of extremely useful and impactful projects and ventures, for health, growth, and wealth. All the links are below for all the projects I mentioned in the video! Microgreens podcast next week!
▶️Fundamental Hydration & Molecular Hydrogen:
https://bit.ly/3PepjvL
▶️Podcast with Ashley DeMarco - Living Water
https://youtu.be/ve0rM-UOLyE
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▶️Resource Network & Application:
https://resource.finance
▶️Apply:
https://bit.ly/3QYz6qW
▶️Podcast with Nathan Phillips:
https://youtu.be/FzN_MXGhiBg
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▶️Food Forest Abundance:
https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC
For Permaculturists & Designers:
https://bit.ly/3OK9ufW
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▶️Get a Free Solar Quote in the Carolinas before the 26% tax credit drops next year!
https://bit.ly/3PfwEej
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#livingwater #permaculture #solar
▶️All media: https://bio.link/alexandercorey
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3bsSJqU
▶️Telegram Group - https://t.me/AlexanderCorey
▶️Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
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