Timelines & Projects Accelerating - Dial in the Fundamentals of Health and Sovereignty

I've found that in order to avoid burnout, the most sustainable path to health and sovereignty for me is to focus on the fundamentals: nutrition, hydration, movement, sunshine, and power.

These last couple of weeks have had massive opportunity and energy moving!

I have had the opportunity to take part in a number of extremely useful and impactful projects and ventures, for health, growth, and wealth. All the links are below for all the projects I mentioned in the video! Microgreens podcast next week!

▶️Fundamental Hydration & Molecular Hydrogen:

https://bit.ly/3PepjvL

▶️Podcast with Ashley DeMarco - Living Water

https://youtu.be/ve0rM-UOLyE



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▶️Resource Network & Application:



https://resource.finance



▶️Apply:



https://bit.ly/3QYz6qW

​ ▶️Podcast with Nathan Phillips:

https://youtu.be/FzN_MXGhiBg



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▶️Food Forest Abundance:

https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC



For Permaculturists & Designers:

https://bit.ly/3OK9ufW

​ _________________________________________



▶️Get a Free Solar Quote in the Carolinas before the 26% tax credit drops next year!

https://bit.ly/3PfwEej



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#livingwater #permaculture #solar

▶️All media: https://bio.link/alexandercorey



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▶️Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi



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