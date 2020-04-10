How to talk to Peace officers about the Law

Devon and Cornwall Police HQ

Sidmouth Road

Middlemoor

Exeter

EX2 7HQ



28th March 2020



Notice to Principal is Notice to Agent; Notice to Agent is Notice to Principal



Dear Shaun Sawyer



I am writing to you today to request an appointment to come and talk to you. The reason I would like to meet with you is to discuss the regulation instigated on 10th Feb 2020, regarding the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulation 2020. Please find attached copies of the notices I sent to Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health on the 3rd March 2020 and 18th March 2020.



As you may or may not be aware; acts, statutes, legislation and regulations are not law and only apply to corporations, legal fictions and Public Servants, such as yourself. They do not apply to living men and women. Regulations, acts, statutes and other legislation here in the UK are corporation rules of THE UNITED KINGDOM CORPORATION LIMITED, Dun and Bradstreet number 515721152.



I am not a member of this organisation and therefore these rules do not apply to me. Acts, statutes and legislation only become law when consent is given and I am notifying you that I, as a living woman do not consent to the terms offered in the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulation 2020, I am not a legal fiction (commonly known as the Strawman), or a corporation, person or P and do not consent to any other regulation, act, statute or legislation, now, in the past or in the future.



DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE is registered with Dun and Bradstreet as a commercial corporation, business address; Coney Avenue, Whiddon Valley Industrial Estate, BARNSTAPLE, EX32 8QZ, Dun and Bradstreet number: 213274859. This has reduced your working capacity from a Peaceman to a Company Policy Enforcement Officer (Policyman) enforcing the law of the waters on dry land, where they have no authority, and no jurisdiction.



Sadly, as a member of the Police force you have contracted with the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulation 2020 and could be pressured in the future to undergo some kind of medical intervention, and possibly a forced vaccination.



I am aware that soon you will be under duress to impose the corporation rules of THE UNITED KINGDOM CORPORATION LTD, Dun and Bradstreet number: 515721152.



I am also aware that you will be under duress to enforce the terms outlined in the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulation 2020 on other unsuspecting men and women who may not be fully aware of the law. The only law we have is Common law, it outlines to ‘do no harm’. Incarcerating millions and forcing medical intervention on to living men and women on false pretences that 422 people have died from the Coronavirus, (when it is estimated 650,000 people die of the flu each year). Shutting down an entire country, forcing millions into further poverty and hardship, is doing harm. Common law provides the uninhibited Right to Travel, across National boundaries without the need for any kind of passport.



Some people in your community are beginning to believe there is a bigger, and more sinister agenda being played out. A planned government shut down for 90 days, bankruptcy bailouts, land grabs and robbery. At the same time a huge, and sudden upgrade to 60Ghz in all public buildings while everyone is home. As you may or may not know microwave radiation emitting at 60Ghz will starve the body of oxygen, people will die, this is what is currently happening in Wuhan, China.



This is a carefully executed plan run by greedy governments, bankers, the World Health Organization and more. This plan will bring the planet to its knees. Unless we stand together for true justice. Our community want to support you in being true Peacemen and not Policymen, to stand firm with us to protect an already fragile existence.



Magna Carta 1215 - The only document that bears the Royal Seal states;

Article 45 - We will not appoint justices, constables, sheriffs or bailiffs except from such as know the law of the kingdom and are willing to keep it well.



Article 39 - No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, or deprived of his standing in any way, nor will we proceed with force against him, or send others to do so, except by the lawful judgment of his equals or by the law of the land.



I look forward to meeting with you to discuss these matters, please let me know when would be a good time to come and see you.



Sincerely, and without ill will, vexation or frivolity, and, on my full commercial liability and penalty of perjury. With no admission of liability whatsoever and, with all my natural, unalienable common law rights reserved, and without prejudice.