Cynthia... A Russell 'Texas' Bentley clip of information is also shown in this video. He has been dead since April. Not sure of the date of this video, but it was found posted today.

Zelensky Unmasked: the truth about Neo-Nazism in Ukraine and the penetration of far-right nationalist groups throughout Ukraine’s military and government.

- Azov battalion, the glorification of WWII Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera, and the Neo-Nazi figures that surround Zelensky.

- Ukraine’s Azov* Brigade uses neo-Nazi, white nationalist ideology as its organizing principle.

- Media organizations around the world (including some funded by the US) have denounced it and its influence in Ukraine's military. But the CIA has colluded with Ukrainian Nazis since 1946, just one year after World War II. Since then, neo-Nazism in Ukraine has prospered, making it perhaps the most hate-filled nation on Earth.