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U.S.-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
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130 views • February 16, 2022
Reuters.
After nearly a week of being under blockade, commercial and personal traffic was flowing freely between Canada and Detroit Monday morning (February 14). This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxpi6-u.s.-canada-bridge-reopens-after-police-clear-protesters.html
After nearly a week of being under blockade, commercial and personal traffic was flowing freely between Canada and Detroit Monday morning (February 14). This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxpi6-u.s.-canada-bridge-reopens-after-police-clear-protesters.html
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