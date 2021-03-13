Richard Citizen Journalist Brings Lunch to NG Troops Washington DC

Richard goes to an authentic Italian Deli in DC (over 40 yrs in business) and picks up meals for apprx 200 of our beloved soldiers- fresh pizzas and sandwiches. He is doing this with donations. Richard is always on the move taking videos of DC. He has delivered about $15K in meals lately! All via your donations!



His channel link is below.

Bringing all Members up to date as promised:

We are spreading out your donations to feed our Troops all over the D.C. area!

More Area - More Troops! I can't do it without all of YOU!!! 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻



Thank you and may God Bless you ALL for making this mission AMAZING!!

Thank You ALL so very much!!!

🙏 GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS!

MAGA all the way!



https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist