Richard Citizen Journalist Brings Lunch to NG Troops Washington DC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
His channel link is below.
Bringing all Members up to date as promised:
We are spreading out your donations to feed our Troops all over the D.C. area!
More Area - More Troops! I can't do it without all of YOU!!! 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻
Thank you and may God Bless you ALL for making this mission AMAZING!!
Thank You ALL so very much!!!
🙏 GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS!
MAGA all the way!
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist