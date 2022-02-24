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Gary Null Interview on ferrets
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42 views • February 24, 2022
This was filmed for the Gary Null Show on TV.
Turns out that ferrets don't live as long as they could because, like dogs and cats, they are eating cooked processed foods.
Avoid the fiber, juicing is a very good idea for ferrets.
Turns out that ferrets don't live as long as they could because, like dogs and cats, they are eating cooked processed foods.
Avoid the fiber, juicing is a very good idea for ferrets.
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