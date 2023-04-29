Elly The Budgie bathing 20140119

Elly loves a good bath and often follows us to the bathroom so he can get in the sink. However, this ploy backfires on him because we can turn out the lights, catch him and then mercilessly cuddle him. ;-) This video was created in January 2014.
