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Agenda 21- Residential Road Closures (London)
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97 views • August 08, 2020
Whilst the entire UK was placed on full lock-down, and with the public confined to their own homes, councils around London seized on Emergency powers to implement an Agenda 21 initiative that aims to restrict free movement of vehicles- turning large areas of London in to vehicle-free zones, starting with restricting access to side streets and residential roads, and forcing people on to heavier congested main roads. This scheme was carried out behind closed assembly meetings, without full consent or consultation of local residents.
(www.alternative-news-source.com)
(www.alternative-news-source.com)
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