The True Use of Bitcoin is a Lifeboat to Escape the Authoritarian Hordes

The true use case of bitcoin is to be able to escape the authoritarian governments that believe they can hold you hostage, with nowhere to run, and behave exactly as they demand, or else you will have your wealth confiscated. Do not hold your bitcoin, on exchanges, hold it where it is completely portable without a central point of attack.