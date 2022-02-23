© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sitaution Update: Putin Is Using "Art of War And Wants To Delete The Elite!! "The New Normal" is The New MK Ultra
Follow
10
Share
Report
14544 views • February 23, 2022
Are You Concerned About The Future? Join The Club!! Don't Be Caught Without The Necessities!! Be Prepared And Go To: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com and Save $50 On A 4 Week Food Kit!!
Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!! Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources for Video:
https://www.banned.video
Greg Reese
Alex Jones
Mike Adams
https://greatgameindia.com/bill-gates-covid-conspirators/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-21-canada-has-fallen-un-occupation-globalist-control-democracy.html
Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!! Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources for Video:
https://www.banned.video
Greg Reese
Alex Jones
Mike Adams
https://greatgameindia.com/bill-gates-covid-conspirators/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-21-canada-has-fallen-un-occupation-globalist-control-democracy.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.