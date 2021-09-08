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Dr. Ardis with a DIRE Warning! The CDC Knows Children will be Damaged by Flu Shots/Vaccines
Facts Seen
Facts Seen
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72 views • September 08, 2021
Dr. Ardis's Warning: "Do NOT vaccinate your children this fall, do NOT allow them to do the Covid-19 shot, do NOT allow them to do the flu shot on any of your children!"

https://www.thedrardisshow.com/

Protocol
Vitamin C: 5000-10,000 mg daily
Magnesium: 500-1000 mg daily
Selenium: 200 mcg (micrograms)
Apple pectin: 700 mg twice daily, powder, from Holistic Herbs

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Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KCTOlKev5Rah/
Keywords
fdacdcflu shotpolioacute flaccid myelitisafmgbsguillain-barre syndromedr bryan ardis
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