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Automatic Surrealism Drawing With Pencil - IV
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10 views • April 25, 2021
Fourth installment of an automatic drawing practice and/or exercise resulting in something which may look surreal and/or psychedelic. Speed time lapse video.
Amazon Affiliate Links:
Derwent 2301946 Academy Graphite Sketching Pencils, Tin Box, 6B-5H Degree, , Set of 12: https://amzn.to/3gl28kU
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Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
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Related channels:
Dramamask Evolution: https://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Moonrunner Music: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Polluted Halo: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa81SvgGVuXd1kCG6Nr8crQ
Xeon Models: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChwVDOOlDzbdQUjKDZ9IWAw
Somerset Adams: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-bYcXWxJzevjiY4IJz_CBQ
The Adams Empire: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClIAdMsMVywz7sKAuO2srjg
Amazon Affiliate Links:
Derwent 2301946 Academy Graphite Sketching Pencils, Tin Box, 6B-5H Degree, , Set of 12: https://amzn.to/3gl28kU
If you enjoyed this video please, like & share.
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Related channels:
Dramamask Evolution: https://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Moonrunner Music: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Polluted Halo: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa81SvgGVuXd1kCG6Nr8crQ
Xeon Models: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChwVDOOlDzbdQUjKDZ9IWAw
Somerset Adams: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-bYcXWxJzevjiY4IJz_CBQ
The Adams Empire: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClIAdMsMVywz7sKAuO2srjg
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