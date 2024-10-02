John B. Wells: Vindicating Trump, AMERICA 1st: JD Vance, Wendy Bell: InVanceable, Bongino: Tampon Tim | EP1339

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John B. Wells: Vindicating Trump, AMERICA First: JD Vance, Wendy Bell: InVanceable, Dan Bongino: Tampon Tim | EP1339 - Highlights Begin 10/02/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5h6ndw-ep1339.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***,
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 2:23:03
John B. Wells 10/02 - Vindicating Trump
https://rumble.com/embed/v5etxot/?pub=2trvx
***
AMERICA First 10/02 - JD Vance with a Masterclass on how to deal with the Lying Mainstream Media!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ev0qp/?pub=2trvx
*** 2:54
Wendy Bell Radio 10/02 - InVanceable
https://rumble.com/embed/v5evky2/?pub=2trvx
*** 7:18
Dan Bongino 10/02 - Tampon Tim Gets Dog Walked At The Debate (Ep. 2341)
https://rumble.com/embed/v5evzg5/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths