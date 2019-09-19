10 Tips To Grow Watermelon In containers No Matter where You Live

When the thermometer climbs in the warm summer months, there are few things that help cool you down like a slice of sweet, juicy watermelon. But store-bought? Who really wants to pay $7 for a melon with mediocre taste that leaves you yearning for something better? Growing your own can give you fruit that tastes so superior.

But what about your beautifully manicured lawn? There's no space to put in a garden, especially for watermelon plants that grow huge vines. With these tips, though, it’s possible to grow delicious, sweet watermelons in containers on your patio or balcony.





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