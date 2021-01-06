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Proof that President Trump was ahead in Michigan & Pennsylvania on Election Night, Nov. 4, 2020, between 1:33-1:40 a.m. Eastern Time (Video 1 of 4)
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13 views • January 06, 2021
Another example of: NEWS CAUGHT RED-HANDED BEFORE THEY COULD "FAKE" IT! (NBC News)
Proof that President Trump was ahead in Michigan & Pennsylvania on Election Night, Nov. 4, 2020, between 1:33-1:40 a.m. Eastern Time, in a 20 second clip of "live" election coverage from NBC News. Information, they hoped the American public would NEVER see again!
Proof that President Trump was ahead in Michigan & Pennsylvania on Election Night, Nov. 4, 2020, between 1:33-1:40 a.m. Eastern Time, in a 20 second clip of "live" election coverage from NBC News. Information, they hoped the American public would NEVER see again!
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