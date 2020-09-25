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Why School Sucks: Old Tricks
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5 views • September 25, 2020
Roughly every 10 years, the federal government unveils a "new" plan to increase and further centralize control over the public schools, always in the name of standards. The latest scheme is called COMMON CORE, but this initiative is representative of an agenda that is as old as the Federal Department of Education itself.
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