HOW THE FEDERAL RESERVE SECRETLY ENSLAVED THE WORLD - Documentary made by Get Based

Source: https://x.com/getbasedtv?mx=2
What if the greatest threat to our freedom was created in secret by a handful of bankers on a remote island? Join us as we expose the shadowy origins of the Federal Reserve - 111 years ago to this very day, and reveal how it has enslaved entire nations in debt, funded endless wars, and cemented its control over America’s future.