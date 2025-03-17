Our Emotional Journey Enrolling Kids in Public School in El Salvador

In this heartfelt video, I share our incredible journey enrolling our children in a public school in El Salvador. From navigating bureaucracy to receiving an overwhelmingly warm welcome from the school staff, the experience was both touching and inspiring. Learn about the requirements we faced, the supportive teachers who embraced the challenge of teaching English-speaking students, and the logistics like uniforms, supplies, and transportation.

We also discuss the realities of El Salvador’s public schools, including funding challenges and government support, as well as my future plans to help fundraise for this amazing school community. If you're an expat or planning to move to El Salvador, this video provides valuable insights into the education system and the cultural immersion opportunities for your family.