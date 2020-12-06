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Headlines 06.12.2020
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9 views • June 13, 2020
This is what the dystopian future they hold for your children looks like folks. It's the 1st step towards that 1 world hegemonic paradise where the plebs don't matter and you'll do as you're told or they cut your Rations. "Now w More Rat!"
Thx for coming by "Komrades",
E
As always I have no affiliation w any of the companies unless expressly indicated.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
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https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
Thx for coming by "Komrades",
E
As always I have no affiliation w any of the companies unless expressly indicated.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
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