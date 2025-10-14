Andrews vs. Massey, AWAKE, Gun-Grabbing Trump, White Guilt, Secret-Keepers, Phony Evangelicals, Kissing ChiComs

SR 2025-10-13 #225

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #225: 13 October 2025

Topic list:

* Andrew Dice Andrews calls Christine Massey a Nothing Burger.

* “Democrat”... “Republican”... AWAKE

* BRACK RAIN: “You shoved your varues down our throat!”

* Does Jesus Christ rule and reign?

* Revisiting the Las Vegas BUMPSTOCK KILLER and Trump’s gun-grabbing response(s).

* Mex-Ass: Freemasons then, open Papists now.

* Got my hand in my pocket through the Civil War.

* The FRAUD of military “disciplinarians”.

* Robert E. Lee’s secret.

* “JAPANESE-AMERICAN INTERNMENT CAMPS!!!”

* Nazi Catholic Nick Fuentes is “contrasted” by Steven Anderson.

* The SHOCKING TRUTH behind the “Rosamund Pike” character in “HOSTILES”.

* Jesuit Sherman’s “40 acres and a mule”: if you’re stupid enough to squat on Comanche land...

* The jesuits behind food like Tom Monaghan and Monsanto’s John FRANCIS Queeny.

* Masonsmoke

* Erika Lane (Frantzve) Kirk ALSO wears her identity on the outside.

* Epimany: “Kristi” Garden Noem’s “Evangelical Christianity”

* Baphomet Games

* Jesuit John Cena apologizes for not sacrificing Taiwan to the ChiComs...in Mandarin.

* Can you be too ruthless in war? From Texas Rangers to “Band of Brothers”.

