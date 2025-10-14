BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Andrews vs. Massey, AWAKE, Gun-Grabbing Trump, White Guilt, Secret-Keepers, Phony Evangelicals, Kissing ChiComs
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
3 views • 21 hours ago

SR 2025-10-13 #225

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #225: 13 October 2025

 

Topic list:
* Andrew Dice Andrews calls Christine Massey a Nothing Burger.
* “Democrat”... “Republican”... AWAKE
* BRACK RAIN: “You shoved your varues down our throat!”
* Does Jesus Christ rule and reign?
* Revisiting the Las Vegas BUMPSTOCK KILLER and Trump’s gun-grabbing response(s).
* Mex-Ass: Freemasons then, open Papists now.
* Got my hand in my pocket through the Civil War.
* The FRAUD of military “disciplinarians”.
* Robert E. Lee’s secret.
* “JAPANESE-AMERICAN INTERNMENT CAMPS!!!”
* Nazi Catholic Nick Fuentes is “contrasted” by Steven Anderson.
* The SHOCKING TRUTH behind the “Rosamund Pike” character in “HOSTILES”.
* Jesuit Sherman’s “40 acres and a mule”: if you’re stupid enough to squat on Comanche land...
* The jesuits behind food like Tom Monaghan and Monsanto’s John FRANCIS Queeny.
* Masonsmoke
* Erika Lane (Frantzve) Kirk ALSO wears her identity on the outside.
* Epimany: “Kristi” Garden Noem’s “Evangelical Christianity”
* Baphomet Games
* Jesuit John Cena apologizes for not sacrificing Taiwan to the ChiComs...in Mandarin.
* Can you be too ruthless in war? From Texas Rangers to “Band of Brothers”.

_____________________

Keywords
trumpgunsraceno virus inc
