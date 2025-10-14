Andrews vs. Massey, AWAKE, Gun-Grabbing Trump, White Guilt, Secret-Keepers, Phony Evangelicals, Kissing ChiComs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-10-13 #225
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #225: 13 October 2025
Topic list:
* Andrew Dice Andrews calls Christine Massey a Nothing Burger.
* “Democrat”... “Republican”... AWAKE
* BRACK RAIN: “You shoved your varues down our throat!”
* Does Jesus Christ rule and reign?
* Revisiting the Las Vegas BUMPSTOCK KILLER and Trump’s gun-grabbing response(s).
* Mex-Ass: Freemasons then, open Papists now.
* Got my hand in my pocket through the Civil War.
* The FRAUD of military “disciplinarians”.
* Robert E. Lee’s secret.
* “JAPANESE-AMERICAN INTERNMENT CAMPS!!!”
* Nazi Catholic Nick Fuentes is “contrasted” by Steven Anderson.
* The SHOCKING TRUTH behind the “Rosamund Pike” character in “HOSTILES”.
* Jesuit Sherman’s “40 acres and a mule”: if you’re stupid enough to squat on Comanche land...
* The jesuits behind food like Tom Monaghan and Monsanto’s John FRANCIS Queeny.
* Masonsmoke
* Erika Lane (Frantzve) Kirk ALSO wears her identity on the outside.
* Epimany: “Kristi” Garden Noem’s “Evangelical Christianity”
* Baphomet Games
* Jesuit John Cena apologizes for not sacrificing Taiwan to the ChiComs...in Mandarin.
* Can you be too ruthless in war? From Texas Rangers to “Band of Brothers”.
