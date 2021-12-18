(Clip) Dr. Graham Lyons: If People Don't Wake Up Soon, They Are Probably Doomed

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(Dec 17, 2021) Taken from the Corona Investigative Committee “Session 83”. Dr. Graham Lyons is a scientist at the University of Adelaide in Australia who holds a PhD in the field of micronutrients and is a strong activist in the Australian resistance. The Health Ranger - Mike Adams is mentioned by name at the 1:33 mark!
Corona Investigative Committee “Session 83” https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-83-en:6