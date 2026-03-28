Riccardo Bosi: The Price Of Failure To Act

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A lot of people are having difficulty following the cascading activities around the planet.
That is by design.
It’s on us — we’re going to have to pay the price.
The full webcast is linked below.
JMC Broadcasting | Boots On The Ground & Black Sites: What The Generals Aren’t Telling You (28 March 2026)
https://www.brighteon.com/e401b77d-dc92-4917-b5a1-977c0710c730