Riccardo Bosi: The Price Of Failure To Act

A lot of people are having difficulty following the cascading activities around the planet.

That is by design.

It’s on us — we’re going to have to pay the price.





The full webcast is linked below.





JMC Broadcasting | Boots On The Ground & Black Sites: What The Generals Aren’t Telling You (28 March 2026)

https://www.brighteon.com/e401b77d-dc92-4917-b5a1-977c0710c730