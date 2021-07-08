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Dr. Peter MacCullough (Cardiologist) - Alerts About COVID Vaccines Danger (Subtitulos Español)
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131 views • July 08, 2021
👁 El cardiólogo y Profesor de Medicina Peter MacCullough le aclara a las cobayas humanas que son cobayas humanas
Cualquier vacuna toma un mínimo de dos años para reunir las condiciones legales mínimas para ser aprobado; las actuales vacunas se realizaron en unos pocos meses y sin garantía alguna de validación pasada ni presente de su eficacia ni seguridad
Cualquier vacuna toma un mínimo de dos años para reunir las condiciones legales mínimas para ser aprobado; las actuales vacunas se realizaron en unos pocos meses y sin garantía alguna de validación pasada ni presente de su eficacia ni seguridad
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