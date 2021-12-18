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HEROES IN THE LINE OF FIRE from theHIghwire.com
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20 views • December 18, 2021
HEROES IN THE LINE OF FIRE
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/heroes-in-the-line-of-fire/
21-year-veteran of the LAFD, John Knox, discusses his group, “Firefighters 4 Freedom,” and their lawsuits against the city of Los Angeles for laying off hundreds of unvaccinated firemen without pay for standing up to unconstitutional mandates.
POSTED: December 17, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/heroes-in-the-line-of-fire/
21-year-veteran of the LAFD, John Knox, discusses his group, “Firefighters 4 Freedom,” and their lawsuits against the city of Los Angeles for laying off hundreds of unvaccinated firemen without pay for standing up to unconstitutional mandates.
POSTED: December 17, 2021
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