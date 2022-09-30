Yom Kippur and the 10 Days Of Awe Before It! Messianic Jewish no legalism (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video
Yom Kippur, Day of Atonement is the holiest day of the year and a day entirely devoted to GOD and prayer. It is traditionally a fast day. (See below Lev 16:31). For Messianic Jews this can be a time of joy in the knowledge that our sins are atoned for. Otherwise it is traditional to wear white, as on Rosh HaShanah. For a Messianic Jew or Christian, it can be a day of fasting and intercession for the Jewish people and Israel in particular. For the lukewarm, Yom Kippur is a reminder that Judgement day is near and TODAY, everyday is the day of repentance and salvation!
Leviticus 16:31
New Living Translation (©2007) It will be a Sabbath day of complete rest for you, and you must deny yourselves. This is a permanent law for you.
English Standard Version (©2001) It is a Sabbath of solemn rest to you, and you shall afflict yourselves; it is a statute forever.
New American Standard Bible (©1995) "It is to be a sabbath of solemn rest for you, that you may humble your souls; it is a permanent statute.
Themes
• Teshuvah (Repentance); Kafarah (Atonement); Tfilah (Prayer)
• Kaporet (Place of Atonement, or 'Mercy Seat')
• Yom Kippurim (Day of Atonements, also "a day like Purim")
• Yamim Nora'im (Days of Awe -- ends with Yom Kippur)
• Shabbat Shabbaton (Sabbath of Sabbaths i.e. Holiest Day of the Year)
• HaTsum (The Fast); HaYom (The Day)
• HaYom Gadol (The Great Day); Shofar HaGadol (The Great Shofar)
• Panim el-Panim (Face to Face); Kvod Elohim (Glory of GOD)
• Yom HaDin (the Day of Judgment); Neilah (Sealing/Closing)
