Yom Kippur and the 10 Days Of Awe Before It! Messianic Jewish no legalism (mirrored)

Yom Kippur, Day of Atonement is the holiest day of the year and a day entirely devoted to GOD and prayer. It is traditionally a fast day. (See below Lev 16:31). For Messianic Jews this can be a time of joy in the knowledge that our sins are atoned for. Otherwise it is traditional to wear white, as on Rosh HaShanah. For a Messianic Jew or Christian, it can be a day of fasting and intercession for the Jewish people and Israel in particular. For the lukewarm, Yom Kippur is a reminder that Judgement day is near and TODAY, everyday is the day of repentance and salvation! Leviticus 16:31 New Living Translation (©2007) It will be a Sabbath day of complete rest for you, and you must deny yourselves. This is a permanent law for you. English Standard Version (©2001) It is a Sabbath of solemn rest to you, and you shall afflict yourselves; it is a statute forever. New American Standard Bible (©1995) "It is to be a sabbath of solemn rest for you, that you may humble your souls; it is a permanent statute. amightywind.com almightywind.com Themes • Teshuvah (Repentance); Kafarah (Atonement); Tfilah (Prayer) • Kaporet (Place of Atonement, or 'Mercy Seat') • Yom Kippurim (Day of Atonements, also "a day like Purim") • Yamim Nora'im (Days of Awe -- ends with Yom Kippur) • Shabbat Shabbaton (Sabbath of Sabbaths i.e. Holiest Day of the Year) • HaTsum (The Fast); HaYom (The Day) • HaYom Gadol (The Great Day); Shofar HaGadol (The Great Shofar) • Panim el-Panim (Face to Face); Kvod Elohim (Glory of GOD) • Yom HaDin (the Day of Judgment); Neilah (Sealing/Closing)

