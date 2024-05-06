Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mark Zuckerberg’s glossy new $300M, 287-foot superyacht ‘Launchpad’
channel image
GalacticStorm
2247 Subscribers
Shop now
200 views
Published 14 hours ago

Mark Zuckerberg’s glossy new $300M, 287-foot superyacht ‘Launchpad’.  Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly gifted himself a $300 million megayacht, dubbed “Launchpad,” ahead of his 40th birthday.   


The staggering 387-foot-long vessel was seen floating at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after arriving at its berth earlier this week, The Sun reported Thursday.  


🍃Worth noting that you or I having the odd steak & driving a petrol car is ruining the planet….. 🌍

Keywords
zuckerbergnew yachtthe launchpadits not electric

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket