Mark Zuckerberg’s glossy new $300M, 287-foot superyacht ‘Launchpad’. Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly gifted himself a $300 million megayacht, dubbed “Launchpad,” ahead of his 40th birthday.





The staggering 387-foot-long vessel was seen floating at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after arriving at its berth earlier this week, The Sun reported Thursday.





🍃Worth noting that you or I having the odd steak & driving a petrol car is ruining the planet….. 🌍