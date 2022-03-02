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Γλωττα λανθανουσα...το υποσυνειδητο λεει αληθειες στις τηλεορασεις
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466 views • March 02, 2022
Η Γουπι Γκολντμπεργκ που προπαγανδίζει διακαώς το συστημικό ΨΕΜΑ
σαν καλή μαριονέττα-δουλικό των σκοτεινών, καθώς κι ο φονικος
μισητής της ανθρωπότητας Μπιλ Γκέιτς, που το παίζει φιλάνθρωπος
παγιδεύτηκαν από το ίδιο τους το υποσυνειδητο και ξεστόμισαν αλήθειες
και αήθειες φυσικά. Ενα λεπτό αρκεί για να απολαύσει κανείς το
πώς την πάτησαν και ξεφτιλίστηκαν πανηγυρικά.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
το κανάλι μου στο odysee https://odysee.com/@vasoula2908:8
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=348450#p348450
σαν καλή μαριονέττα-δουλικό των σκοτεινών, καθώς κι ο φονικος
μισητής της ανθρωπότητας Μπιλ Γκέιτς, που το παίζει φιλάνθρωπος
παγιδεύτηκαν από το ίδιο τους το υποσυνειδητο και ξεστόμισαν αλήθειες
και αήθειες φυσικά. Ενα λεπτό αρκεί για να απολαύσει κανείς το
πώς την πάτησαν και ξεφτιλίστηκαν πανηγυρικά.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
το κανάλι μου στο odysee https://odysee.com/@vasoula2908:8
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=348450#p348450
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