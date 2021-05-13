TRUTH ABOUT AUSCHWITZ - Polish Survivor of German Concentration Camp in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) challenges Zionist propaganda by telling the truth (English Subtitles)

Polish survivor tells the truth about German concentration camps in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) and Brzezinka (Birkenau). Jews have made a shrine out of German concentration camp in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) completely unfairly. Auschwitz was mainly for the Poles and Christian's in general. The Jews were transported mainly to Birkenau. Five gas chambers with crematorium were in Birkenau and only one in Auschwitz. They have also been spreading lies about the number of exterminated Jews in German concentration camps on Polish soil. There were many camps of that sort on Polish soil: Oswiecim, Brzezinka, Majdanek, Sobibor, Treblinka, Belzec, Plaszow, Warschau, Stutthof and some other ones. Jewish one sided propaganda over many decades made the world believe that only Jews were persecuted, imprisoned and exterminated by the Germans. Nothing is further from the truth. Huge number of Poles, Gypsies, Czechs, Slovaks, Lithuanians and people of other nationalities were murdered in those concentration camps, too. Yes, Jews were in there in great numbers but nothing even close to what they claim and they claim the number of 6 millions - FILTHY LIE! The actual, approximate number of exterminated Jews in German concentration camps on Polish soil was in range of 2.3 million. It would be physically impossible to deal with such numbers over slightly less than 3 years. Well, 6 million Jews is a separate subject for investigation and challenge. This number has been chosen by the Zionists and had been used well before the II World War even begun. 6 million Jews is a Jewish mantra used by the zionist propaganda. THE TERM HOLOCAUST DOES NOT BELONG TO THE JEWS ALONE. HOLOCAUST ALSO BELONGS TO ALL SLAVIC NATIONS AND GYPSIES. Germans planned to exterminate as many Slavs as possible to make living space for the master race. Don't believe my words! Do some research! Learn the truth! Spread the word!