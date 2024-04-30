The NEW covenant to the Church.

2Thess lesson #77; A study in Hebrews chapters 8, 9 and 10 highlight the new covenant and also our Believer priesthood. We are called into Royality in the Church age like no other dispensation. All Believers are children of God and in the Age of Israel the priesthood was reserved for a certain bloodline, not so today! The Church age is the dispensation of a Royal Family & Royal Priesthood.