Increase Nerve Growth Factor - Expand Your Mind

Increase Nerve Growth Factor - In this video I detail two of the very best supplements to increase Nerve Growth Factor, or NGF. Nerve Growth Factor aids in neurogenesis and neuroplasticity by acting as fertilizer for brain cells, or neurons; it assists and in their development, survival, maintenance, lifespan, and function. These two nootropics are outstanding in their ability to increase both NGF and cognitive function overall.Neurotrophic Properties of the Lion’s Mane Mushroom:Nerve Growth Factor Inducing Activity of Lion’s Mane:Acetyl-L-carnitine Enhances the Response of PC12 Cells to Nerve Growth Factor:Neuroregenerative Potential of Lion's Mane Mushroom:Lion’s Mane Supplement Bottle Photo by Gina Sell on UnsplashPixabay.com Credits:Rat Video by InspiredImagesSpinning Head/Brain Videos by Christian BodhiAnimated Brain Video by F1 DigitalsNeural Network Video by NewHumanDesignsWorkout Video Video by Taco FleurBrain Cell Video by skylarvisionMulticolored Brain Image by Gordon JohnsonColored Neuron Image by Clker-Free-Vector-ImagesTransparent Neuron, Arrow, Meat and Increasing Graph Images by OpenClipart-VectorsPexels.com Credits:Learning Video by RODNAE ProductionsPainting Video by Anthony ShkrabaInjury Video by Nazim ZafriEnvironment Video by INNORECORDS PhotoVideosDisclaimer:All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.