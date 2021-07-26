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Increase Nerve Growth Factor - Expand Your Mind
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79 views • July 26, 2021
Increase Nerve Growth Factor - In this video I detail two of the very best supplements to increase Nerve Growth Factor, or NGF. Nerve Growth Factor aids in neurogenesis and neuroplasticity by acting as fertilizer for brain cells, or neurons; it assists and in their development, survival, maintenance, lifespan, and function. These two nootropics are outstanding in their ability to increase both NGF and cognitive function overall.
Neurotrophic Properties of the Lion’s Mane Mushroom:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24266378/
Nerve Growth Factor Inducing Activity of Lion’s Mane:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18758067/
Acetyl-L-carnitine Enhances the Response of PC12 Cells to Nerve Growth Factor:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1655307/
Neuroregenerative Potential of Lion's Mane Mushroom:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23510212/
Lion’s Mane Supplement Bottle Photo by Gina Sell on Unsplash
Pixabay.com Credits:
Rat Video by InspiredImages
Spinning Head/Brain Videos by Christian Bodhi
Animated Brain Video by F1 Digitals
Neural Network Video by NewHumanDesigns
Workout Video Video by Taco Fleur
Brain Cell Video by skylarvision
Multicolored Brain Image by Gordon Johnson
Colored Neuron Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images
Transparent Neuron, Arrow, Meat and Increasing Graph Images by OpenClipart-Vectors
Pexels.com Credits:
Learning Video by RODNAE Productions
Painting Video by Anthony Shkraba
Injury Video by Nazim Zafri
Environment Video by INNORECORDS PhotoVideos
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Neurotrophic Properties of the Lion’s Mane Mushroom:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24266378/
Nerve Growth Factor Inducing Activity of Lion’s Mane:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18758067/
Acetyl-L-carnitine Enhances the Response of PC12 Cells to Nerve Growth Factor:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1655307/
Neuroregenerative Potential of Lion's Mane Mushroom:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23510212/
Lion’s Mane Supplement Bottle Photo by Gina Sell on Unsplash
Pixabay.com Credits:
Rat Video by InspiredImages
Spinning Head/Brain Videos by Christian Bodhi
Animated Brain Video by F1 Digitals
Neural Network Video by NewHumanDesigns
Workout Video Video by Taco Fleur
Brain Cell Video by skylarvision
Multicolored Brain Image by Gordon Johnson
Colored Neuron Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images
Transparent Neuron, Arrow, Meat and Increasing Graph Images by OpenClipart-Vectors
Pexels.com Credits:
Learning Video by RODNAE Productions
Painting Video by Anthony Shkraba
Injury Video by Nazim Zafri
Environment Video by INNORECORDS PhotoVideos
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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