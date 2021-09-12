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5D Couples Create 5th Dimension Reality w/Hmong Author, Von Galt: Mystic Times Podcast #29
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22 views • September 12, 2021
I am so delighted to share a fun book interview on Mystic Times Podcast with hosts, Rafa and Mer. In this video, we discuss my newest book, "Buddhist Mandalas: Christ Consciousness of a Multidimensional Merkabah". Be sure to read book 1, "Buddhist Mandalas: Explore Parallel Realities with Sacred Geometry" beforehand. This book interview is for the more advance spiritual student already creating reality at a 5th-dimensional consciousness within the holographic matrix. How to work with budding 6th senses along our sojourn and how we create our 5th-dimensional lifestyle in a healthy relationship using the tools of 5D Earth. Exciting!
༄ About Rafa & his channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJoE...
Rafa Martinelli is a Musician, Coach, Sound Healer, and Meditation Guide. His intuition and curiosity led him to transcendental experiences which have awakened in him the quest to help us remember who we are & how to become more of who we are.
༄ For Sound Healing & Coaching Sessions contact me on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/atmanrafa
༄ For more meditation and ambient music check out my Bandcamp:
https://atmanrafa.bandcamp.com/
༄ About Rafa & his channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJoE...
Rafa Martinelli is a Musician, Coach, Sound Healer, and Meditation Guide. His intuition and curiosity led him to transcendental experiences which have awakened in him the quest to help us remember who we are & how to become more of who we are.
༄ For Sound Healing & Coaching Sessions contact me on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/atmanrafa
༄ For more meditation and ambient music check out my Bandcamp:
https://atmanrafa.bandcamp.com/
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