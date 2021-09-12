5D Couples Create 5th Dimension Reality w/Hmong Author, Von Galt: Mystic Times Podcast #29

I am so delighted to share a fun book interview on Mystic Times Podcast with hosts, Rafa and Mer. In this video, we discuss my newest book, "Buddhist Mandalas: Christ Consciousness of a Multidimensional Merkabah". Be sure to read book 1, "Buddhist Mandalas: Explore Parallel Realities with Sacred Geometry" beforehand. This book interview is for the more advance spiritual student already creating reality at a 5th-dimensional consciousness within the holographic matrix. How to work with budding 6th senses along our sojourn and how we create our 5th-dimensional lifestyle in a healthy relationship using the tools of 5D Earth. Exciting!༄ About Rafa & his channel:Rafa Martinelli is a Musician, Coach, Sound Healer, and Meditation Guide. His intuition and curiosity led him to transcendental experiences which have awakened in him the quest to help us remember who we are & how to become more of who we are.༄ For Sound Healing & Coaching Sessions contact me on Instagram:༄ For more meditation and ambient music check out my Bandcamp: