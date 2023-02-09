A Pandemic Requiring Digital ID / Digital Cash For Peace And Safety ( One World Monetary System)

The love of money is the root of all evil. What will a man give in exchange for his soul? What freedoms and rights are you prepared to give up to maintain your financial status in this world?
A pandemic AND or world economic crash can have similar effects requiring Digital cash/ID to control everyone.
my email contact is [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.