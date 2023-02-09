A Pandemic Requiring Digital ID / Digital Cash For Peace And Safety ( One World Monetary System)

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The love of money is the root of all evil. What will a man give in exchange for his soul? What freedoms and rights are you prepared to give up to maintain your financial status in this world?
A pandemic AND or world economic crash can have similar effects requiring Digital cash/ID to control everyone.
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