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Satanic scenes on beach as walkers stumble across Pig Heads on Spikes!!
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4 views • March 02, 2020
Bloody pig heads were placed on spikes and displayed in front of creeped-out walkers on a North Dublin beach.
Spooky images have emerged showing the heads on Portmarnock Beach on Wednesday morning leaving everybody scared and confused.
Spooky images have emerged showing the heads on Portmarnock Beach on Wednesday morning leaving everybody scared and confused.
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