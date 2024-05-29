Are We Living in a Goliath Moment? Part 2 | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Pastor Sandra Kennedy stated the whole point of this message is that we learn from David's life. She believes that everyone will see themselves in all these seven points/character traits, and if we try to emulate what David has done we will be victorious in these end-days, NOW. All of us want to be used by God and we need to learn how to take advantage of every single thing that comes our way… David lived in challenging times just like we do. Yes, these character traits are timely and really can help us understand how to be more victorious when facing things that come our way. These seven traits when we put them in our lives, will push us up a notch as we walk with God and become more of an overcomer. Church, David was quite a man, let his life encourage and challenge you today.

