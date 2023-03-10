Dr. Fauci Must Face Prosecution! - Watch Fmr. CDC Director Completely Demolish Him

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield exposed the evil Dr. Fauci during testimony before the House Select COVID Committee. Dr. Redfield also testified that NIH, the U.S. State department, USAID, and the DoD funded gain of function research in Wuhan, China with American tax dollars.
InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.