How the Gaza War & Antisemitism is Bringing the Fulfillment of the Mark Of The Beast Worldwide
I Saw The Light Ministries
Published 16 hours ago

Pro Palestine Pro Gaza Pro Communism Anti Israel Anti America Anti Colonialism protests, Kamala Harris' Islamophobia strategy, Syria's Assad approving a Russian missile air defense system for Hezbollah, all of these are ushering in the end time prophetic Mark of the Beast and The Great Tribulation.

Learn more in these links:

The real Mark of the Beast proven:
https://www.isawthelightministries.com/mark.html

The real end time Son of Perdition antichrist proven from the bible, and see videos showing Syrians worshipping him as god above all gods:
https://www.isawthelightministries.com/antichrist.html

The coming invasion of America, the UK, Israel and our allies, the Gog Magog war, WW3:
https://www.isawthelightministries.com/chinese.html

prophecyisraelwarmark of the beastsyriaprotestsgazaantichristhamas666assad

