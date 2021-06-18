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Dr. Simone Gold Drops Bombshell
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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725 views • June 18, 2021
During the recent America’s Frontline Doctors speaking tour in Tennessee, Dr Simone Gold, an LA-based physician with a law degree from Stanford joins self-described “hillbilly” broadcasters, Tim Greer and Brad Barton to talk about the experimental vaccine, Big Tech censorship, the FDA and more.
Dr Gold publicly reveals for the first time a meeting she had in July 2020 with Vice President Mike Pence, in which she explained to him how the way to win the Election in November was to have the President sign an Executive Order to make Hydroxychloroquine an Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug, available without a prescription in the US, thereby bypassing the horrifically unethical Big Pharma-financed attack on a safe, WHO-designated Essential Medicine, approved in the US since 1955.

For an index of important points in this video and information about a plan in progress to fight the tyranny... www.hudok.info (update June 16)
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rule of lawphil hudokphillip hudokarbitrationcovid 19plandemicdr golddr simone goldtreaty of peacebill of peace
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